Granada Vs Man United Sees Streaker Run Across Pitch, Fans Flood Social Media With Memes

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes secured a hard-fought 2-0 away win over Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. In a game where clear-cut chances were sparse, the highlight of a dull opening quarter came when a streaker somehow managed to find his way onto the pitch. The incident took place despite crowds not being allowed to attend the match due to COVID-19 protocols and netizens were quick to react to the bizarre occurrence.

Granada vs Man United streaker: Naked man runs across football pitch during game

On Thursday night, soon after the Europa League clash between Granada vs Man United kicked off at the Los Carmenes Stadium, a streaker ran on the pitch. The pitch invader somehow evaded security and made his way onto the field which led to the match being briefly stopped. The man, sporting a full head of hair and beard, spread his arms out as he ran across the field butt naked in a bizarre moment.

Local police appeared to detain the man before the game resumed. The streaker was later revealed as Olmo Garcia. Fortunately for Garcia, it was a warm night in Granada but needless to say, fans on social media had a field day at the expense of the streaker.

The streaker at the Man United game in Granada is the greatest since Frank the Tank’s wife picked him up with her girlfriends in the car — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) April 8, 2021

Just seen a streaker in the man United game ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ where was the security — Wave (@waveorwazz) April 8, 2021

Somehow there is a streaker on the field in the Man United v Granada match, in a stadium no fans are allowed in. ðŸ‘ — Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) April 8, 2021

On Twitter, a curious fan asked, "Wait so how is there a streaker on the pitch? Was it one of the staff or media team? Is the game really being played behind closed doors?" Another joked: "Marouane Fellaini made a return as a streaker!!!" A third added, "A streaker in an empty stadium? Now I've seen everything I need to in life." "The streaker was the most entertaining part of the whole game", added another.

Europa League highlights: Man United secure crucial win over Granada

After the game resumed, Marcus Rashford's goal just past the half-hour was the game's standout piece of quality in the first period. Victor Lindelof strode out of defence and his long ball was perfectly weighted into the path of the English forward, who controlled well before coolly finishing to put United ahead and notch up his 20th goal of the season in all competitions. In the second period, Bruno Fernandes ensured that United took a 2-0 advantage into the second leg when he netted a stoppage-time penalty after being felled by substitute Yan Brice Eteki.

UEL results after first batch of first leg quarter-finals

Ajax 1-2 Roma

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague

Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal

Granada 0-2 Man United

Image Credits - AP