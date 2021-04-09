Granada Vs Man United Streaker hid In Los Carmenes stadium For 14 HOURS Before The Game

Manchester United's game against Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final was briefly stopped after a streaker ran onto the Los Carmenes pitch on Thursday. The bizarre incident took place after just five minutes on the clock, when a man sporting a long beard and wild curly hair, spread his arms out as he ran across the field naked. However, it is reported that the man, who was later revealed as Olmo Garcia, hid under a canvas for 14 hours waiting for the game to start.

Granada vs Man United streaker hid in the stadium before UEL game

The Granada vs Man United streaker became the talk of the town on social media following his bizarre appearance just five minutes into the game. However, several football fans were also curious to know how the man was able to make an appearance in the stadium as the game was being played behind closed doors. However, on Friday, Spanish police revealed that Olmo Garcia, the man who ran naked across the Los Carmenes pitch, hid inside the stadium for 14 hours before grabbing the spotlight.

The local authorities at the ground immediately dragged Olmo away from the cameras and the game was resumed shortly after. A report from the police said, "He (Olmo) made it onto the pitch from underneath a large canvas, where he was hidden. The man entered the stadium at 7 AM after getting through the security perimeter located between the stadium and the Palacio de Deportes building, where it is clear he spent the next 14 hours hidden under the canvas in order to not be seen until he decided to make his move."

Man United will take a 2-0 lead heading into their second leg at Old Trafford next week.

Who was the man who ran naked during Granada vs Man United?

According to reports from Marca, Olmo Garcia is well-known in the Granada locality for walking around in public without any clothes and it's not the first time he's got in trouble for stunts like the one at Los Carmenes. Reports suggest that Garcia has been walking for four years on public roads in the nude, insisting it also has "psychological benefits" and is good for the skin. It's added the 37-year-old is a businessman, with a background in chemistry.

Europa League results after the first batch of quarter-finals

Ajax 1-2 Roma

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague

Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal

Granada 0-2 Man United

