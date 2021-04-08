GRD Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Granada square off against Manchester United in their upcoming UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The first leg of the UCL quarter-final is set to be played on 8 April at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Friday, April 9) according to IST. Let's have a look at the GRD vs MUN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

GRD vs MUN live: GRD vs MUN Dream11 match preview

Granada will head into the match following a string of poor performances as the Spanish outfit tasted defeat in all of their last three matches. Heading into the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out Molde in the round of 16, the hosts saw their last LaLiga outing end in a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Villarreal. They have conceded seven goals in the last three matches while managing to find the back of the net only twice. Granada head coach Diego Martinez will aim to sort the issues out on the training ground before they welcome their English counterparts on Thursday.

Manchester United on the other hand managed to hold out a high flying AC Milan in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 and eked out a narrow 0-1 win in the second leg to qualify for the final eight of this competition. The Red Devils will be brimming with confidence as they start this match following a 2-1 win over Brighton last in the Premier League last weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will fancy their chances of finding the back of the net citing Granada's defensive struggles and look to get some crucial away goals before hosting their Spanish outfit in the reverse leg of the quarter-finals.

GRD vs MUN Playing 11

Granada- Rui Silva; Adrian Marin, Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Kenedy, Roberto Soldado

Manchester United- David De Gea; Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Edinson Cavani

GRD vs MUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David De Gea

Defenders – Domingos Duarte, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, German Sanchez, Harry Maguire

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes, Darwin Machis, Paul Pogba, Yangel Herrera

Strikers – Roberto Soldado, Edinson Cavani

GRD vs MUN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain - Roberto Soldado

GRD vs MUN Match Prediction

Manchester United start the match as favourites and are expected to register a routine victory over Granada in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Prediction- Granada 0-2 Manchester United

Note: The above GRD vs MUN Dream11 prediction, GRD vs MUN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs MUN Dream11 Team and GRD vs MUN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.