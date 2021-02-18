GRD Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

Granada are set to square off against Napoli in their Europa League Round of 32 clash on Thursday. The match is slated to be played at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, February 18) according to IST. Let's have a look at GRD vs NAP Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

GRD vs NAP live: GRD vs NAP Dream11 match preview

Granada started off their maiden European football Journey by finishing second in the Group E table. They registered 11 points from 6 matches and ended the league stages with just a point behind first-ranked PSV Eindhoven. The Spanish outfit walks into the game following a three-match winless run while facing LaLiga giants FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. However, with Napoli walking into the match win a lot of injuries, the first leg is the perfect opportunity for Granada to gain a huge advantage before playing the reverse fixture.

Napoli walk into the Europa League round of 32 after topping Group F during the group stages. They topped the group quite comfortably while holding a two-point lead over second-placed Real Sociedad and will walk into the game brimming with confidence. Gennaro Gattuso's men recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Juventus in their previous outing and will be looking to continue building on their win against Andrea Pirlo's team and look to score a few away goals before heading into the second leg.

GRD vs NAP Playing 11

Granada - Rui Silva,Jesus Vallejoz, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Angel Montoro, Dimitri Foulquier, Carlos Neva, Yangel Herrera, Darwin Machis, Jorge Molina, Antonio Puertas

Napoli - Alex Meret, Amir Rrahmani, Nikola Maksimovic, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne

GRD vs NAP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Alex Meret

Defenders- Domingos Duarte, Nikola Maksimovic, German Sanchez,Amir Rrahmani,

Midfielders- Lorenzo Insigne, Angel Montoro, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Yangel Herrera,

Strikers- Antonio Puertas, Victor Osimhen

GRD vs NAP Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Victor Osimhen or Angel Montoro

Vice-Captain - Antonio Puertas or Lorenzo Insigne

GRD vs NAP Match Prediction

Gennaro Gattuso will start the match without the services of a majority of his first-team regulars. Napoli will be missing the likes of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Hirving Lozano, and Dries Mertens in attack and their centre-back duo of Kalidou Koulibaly and Kostas Manolas in defence. However, we expect the Italian outfit to scrape through a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Granada 0-1 Napoli

Note: The above GRD vs NAP Dream11 prediction, GRD vs NAP Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs NAP Dream11 Team and GRD vs NAP Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.