Grealish Provides Behind The Scenes Footage Of Erling Haaland's Welcome At Man City; WATCH

English footballer Jack Grealish took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared behind-the-scenes footage of Erling Haaland giving a speech in front of his Manchester City teammates, thanking everyone for the warm welcome he received. The reigning Premier League champions completed the sensation transfer of the Norwegian striker earlier in June this year, after an exit from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund. This was one of the biggest moves of the ongoing summer transfer window, as the 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the world’s top young footballers.

Meanwhile, in the video shared by Grealish on his Instagram story, Haaland can be seen giving a speech as his teammates sit together for dinner, as the English footballer can be heard saying, “Speech, Speech”. Revealing his thoughts on the warm welcome, Haaland said “Thank you, everybody, I will not be boring. Thank you everybody for good welcome, I will appreciate it from physio, from everybody. Hope everybody enjoys the day today, and yeah, let’s keep going”.

Watch Erling Haaland's speech

Erling Haaland's connection with Manchester City

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a deal worth 60 million euros, as he returned to the country of his birth England. It is pertinent to mention that Haaland’s father Alf-Inge represented and briefly captained City in the Premier League from 2000-2003. As a kid, Erling would often go the Maine Road to watch his father play, which is the former home of the club.

As reported by The Associated Press, Haaland had shed light on the topic in June this year, after City finalized his transfer. “First of all, my father, a little bit. I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club. In the end, (there were) two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City. I like the style (of play). I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football. This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit,” Haaland said.

Haaland will begin the 2022-23 season with City on August 7, in their first match of EPL 2022-23. Representing Borussia Dortmund last season, Haaland played a total of 30 matches across all competitions and contributed with 29 goals and eight assists across competitions. Out of the 29 goals, Haaland struck 22 times in the Bundesliga, thrice in the Champions League and four times in the DFB Pokal tournament.

