Grealish Sympathises with Messi's Barca Exit, Says He Too Teared Up While Leaving Villa

English footballer Jack Grealish who made his move from Aston Villa to Manchester City on August 5 for a record amount of nearly £100 million said that he too had "teared up a little" during his exit from Villa and felt exactly like football legend Lionel Messi did during the former FC Barcelona star's exit press conference.

Grealish had spent around two decades at Aston Villa rising from their youth ranks to helping them reach the top tier of English football before making his blockbuster move to Man City. Messi, on the other hand, had to depart from his boyhood club after FC Barcelona were unable to afford his wages.

Grealish sympathises with Messi

The 25-year-old English midfielder, Grealish, talked, in a presser, about how he understands what Messi was going through during his exit press conference as Grealish himself went through something similar when he was departing Villa.

"It was so tough. I think everyone knows I reported back for pre-season as I was meant to, I went back for a few days," Grealish said. "It was difficult. In the back of my head, I knew I might be going. I did a bit on my own, everyone saw how Messi was yesterday and that’s exactly the way I felt. Before I left at the hotel I spoke to the team and the staff and the players and I teared up a little bit myself," the England footballer added.

Move with hopes of playing at the Champions League

Grealish told reporters as to why he wanted to move from Villa to City. He said that he wanted to play Champions League football and that City had been the most successful side in England for the past decade.

"I felt like it was time for me to move on. I’ve always said how much I want to play Champions League football. They have a football club here that has got so much potential. They’re the most successful English side in the last 10 years. It felt the right time."

The star midfielder also talked about how he would always have links to Villa as he had been with the club since he was six years of age. He added that, now, as a City player he wants to concentrate on winning trophies for the team.

"I’ve been a Villa fan since I was four, my whole family has. I went to the club when I was six. There will always be links there, especially with the big family I have (and) everyone is Villa fans. At the end of the day, I’m a City player now and will concentrate on being so successful here. I’ve come here to win silverware."

