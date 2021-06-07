Griezmann Buys Mbappe For €134M On Football Manager, PSG Forward Gives Hilarious Reaction

Kylian Mbappe's reaction had football fans in splits when Antoine Griezmann told his France teammate that he'd signed the PSG star at Newcastle United on Football Manager. In a video clip doing the rounds on social media, self-confessed Football Manager fan Antoine Griezmann flaunted his latest exploits on the game by leading Newcastle United to glory in several competitions. However, while being filmed playing the game on a flight, the Barcelona attacker also revealed that he spent a whopping €134 million to bring Mbappe to St James' Park this summer.

Last month, Griezmann took to social media to show his Newcastle side winning the Premier League on the popular video game Football Manager, and this weekend he was filmed explaining the success he has had at St James' Park as he won five titles in one season. In the video, Griemzmann reveals that he won the Premier League and Champions League, labelling himself the "god of coaching in English football." The France squad were mid-flight, in between their final friendly warm-up fixtures before Euro 2020 when Griezmann was flaunting his talents on Football Manager.

Antoine Griezmann showing his Football Manager game with Newcastle where he won 5 titles in a year.



He also tells Mbappé that he bought him in game, Mbappé replied: "Newcastle? It's really not warm there."



😂😂😂

Sitting next to his Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele, Griezmann urged the winger to inform the rest of the crew on the flight of his achievements. Griezmann then turned his attention to Mbappe and told the PSG star, "I have you in Newcastle, I bought you for €134 million" However, the 22-year old's reaction was simply priceless as he responded: "Newcastle? It's not hot there!"

This isn't the first time that FC Barcelona star Griezmann has bragged about his Football Manager success. Back in 2019, Griezmann took charge of Arsenal and signed players like Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Frenkie De Jong, Raphael Varane and Matthijs de Ligt, showing that he's got a decent eye for spotting future stars.

France squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenders: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

Midfielders: Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

Forwards: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappe, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembele

France Euro 2020 fixtures

France will begin their Euro 2020 campaign on June 15th as they square off against Germany before taking on Hungary on June 19th. Their final Group F game will be played on June 24th against Portugal.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)

