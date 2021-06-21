Griezmann Extends Support To Karim Benzema As France Look To Top Group F

Even though France currently top the Euro 2020 Group F standings, questions are being asked of Karim Benzema, who has not been amongst the goalscorers in any of France's previous four games. Benzema's teammate, Antoine Griezmann, came out in support of him as he insisted that it is only a matter of time before the Real Madrid forward begins firing. Here is a look at what Griezmann said about Benzema's goalscoring drought ahead of France's Euro 2020 encounter against Portugal on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema's goal drought continues in France Euro 2020 campaign

Karim Benzema caught the eye of footballing fans across the world when he found the net on 30 occasions this season for Real Madrid. However, in the four games that Benzema has played for France, including the friendlies, he has failed to score. Doubts have particularly arisen over Benzema's form as he is featuring for the France national team after a six-year absence. The 33-year-old last played a game for France in August 2015 against Armenia.

Antoine Griezmann gives his take on Karim Benzema's goal drought

Antoine Griezmann came out in support of Karim Benzema and backed him to come up well in the upcoming games of France's Euro 2020 campaign.

After grabbing the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, Griezmann said, "When you’re a striker you need to score to be free and able to play. He wants to score just like Kylian and me. We all support him and have confidence in him. The staff and players alike want him to be in the best position possible. We hope his goal comes quickly but we have to be patient. He has had some great opportunities so I’m sure the goal will come. He helps a lot in the attacking relationship and, as soon as he does score, the water will start flowing."

France Euro 2020 Group F qualification status: France need victory to move to knockout stages

After the 1-1 draw with Hungary and Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal, Les Bleus are top of Group F#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/9t8Q1TPCvZ — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 19, 2021

Group F, which has often been referred to as the "Group of Death" by several experts seems to have lived up to the expectations of fans as all four teams are still in contention to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 heading into the final games. France currently are at the top of the Group F standings with four points and a win would ensure that they finish the group stage on top. The France vs Portugal game will take place at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, June 23 at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 24 at 12:30 AM IST).

