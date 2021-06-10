Griezmann Weighs In On Current France Squad Vs 2018 World Cup-winning Squad

Antoine Griezmann was the top scorer for France in the 2016 Euro when they agonisingly fell short to Portugal in the final. Two years later, the Frenchman lifted the World Cup playing an instrumental part in Les Blues title run-in, and earned a move to Barcelona. Ahead of the European Championship this summer, the 30-year-old is eyeing glory yet again and has only praise for his teammates.

Griezmann believes France squad for Euro 2020 better than 2018 World Cup team

In an interaction with French magazine L’Équipe, the 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann was asked if the 2021 squad bests the one which lifted the title in Russia three years ago. The Barcelona superstar said that the 2020 squad is better on paper but a lot will depend on how the results and the atmosphere in the dressing room. France are drawn in the group of death alongside their Euro 2016 final opponents Portugal, Germany and Hungary. Griezmann said that the 2018 squad had an incredible atmosphere, which helped them clinch victories in difficult games.

Euros 2016 golden boot winner. 2018 worldcup and silver boot winner. 3rd highest G/A in French history. Deserves some respect on his name.🇫🇷



Antoine Griezmann.🌪 pic.twitter.com/KzKySnFYYo — 𝘚𝘢𝘪𝘧⚡️ (@grizi7i) June 9, 2021

The 2018 World Cup winner said, "We will see during the difficult moments, during a match and outside of them if we can be present in the same way. For the moment, all is well and, honestly, I do not see why that would change. Everyone arrived happy. Aside from that, of course, the coach will have decisions to make, and it will be up to us to manage the squad well, to remain united. We will see truly in the competition itself if we are capable of doing that". France have been billed as favourites for the competition despite a difficult draw and boast incredible quality and depth in their squad. Les Blues will hope to go the distance this time around after the Euro 2016 final heartbreak, and emulate the 1998 squad who held the World Cup and the European Championship at the same time.

France fixtures Euro 2020

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)

France squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham, Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Mike Maignan (Lille);

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Leo Dubois (France), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Lucas Digne (Everton), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea);

Midfielders: N'golo Kante (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham);

Attackers: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona).

(Image Courtesy: French Team Twitter)