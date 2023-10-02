Grifo helps Freiburg snap 3-game winless run in Bundesliga with 2-0 victory over Augsburg

Vincenzo Grifo scored early and set up the other goal for Freiburg to beat Augsburg 2-0 and snap its run of three Bundesliga games without a win on Sunday.

Freiburg, which finished fifth last season, opened its league campaign with wins over Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, then lost to Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund before drawing with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Grifo opened the scoring against Augsburg from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Brazilian defender Iago fouled Roland Sallai. Phillip Tietz had a good chance to equalize shortly afterward but otherwise there were few opportunities for either side.

There was a brief holdup in play early in the second half because of pyrotechnics in the Augsburg fans’ block. They arguably hurt their own team’s chances more as it delayed Ruben Vargas’ free kick from a promising position.

Grifo then sent in a corner that Philipp Lienhart headed in at the near post for 2-0 in 56th. Sven Michel thought he’d equalized but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Promoted Darmstadt beat Bremen 4-2 earlier for its first win since returning to the Bundesliga.