Guadalajara Chivas Vs Mazatlan FC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Copa Por Mexico Live Info

Guadalajara Chivas will square off against Mazatlan FC in the Copa por Mexico. The match will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Here is the Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC prediction, Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream details, Copa por Mexico live details and Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC h2h (head-to-head) details.

Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC prediction: Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream

The Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream and live broadcast will not be available in India. Here are the other Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream details:

Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream venue: Akron Stadium

Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream date: Saturday, July 11 (Sunday, July 12 IST)

Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream time: 7:00 PM Mexico, 5:30 AM IST

Copa por Mexico prediction: Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live stream preview

🇮🇩 A 4️⃣años del debut de @chivastvmx 🔝🏆#TR4NSMITIENDOPASIÓN



Repasa grandes momentos que hemos vivido a través de la señal más rojiblanca ⬇️https://t.co/5HhWGaGIEU — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 11, 2020

Guadalajara Chivas occupy the second spot on the Copa por Mexico points table, with one victory and one defeat. They have bagged three points in all. On the other hand, Mazatlan FC are placed fourth on the Copa por Mexico table with no victory yet. They have lost once while sharing points on one occasion. Guadalajara Chivas were defeated by UANL, conceding twice while scoring none. Mazatlan FC also lost the previous clash with Atlas scoring the only goal of the game.

Copa por Mexico prediction: Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC h2h

Guadalajara Chivas have never come eye to eye on the field before the Copa por Mexico clash. The two sides will face off on the field for the first time in the competition. Therefore, Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC h2h is not available.

Copa por Mexico prediction: Guadalajara Chivas vs Mazatlan FC live squads

Guadalajara Chivas: A Rodriguez, Angulo Uriarte, Beltran Cruz, I Brizuela, J Macias, H Mier, J Molina, M Ponce, J Sanchez, G Sepulveda, EA Vega

Mazatlan FC: S Sosa, F Aristguieta, Valera Huerta, G Jara, L Mendoza, M Osuna, J Padilla, C Ramirez, A Rocha, C Vargas, S Vegas

Copa por Mexico prediction

Mazatlan FC are the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Guadalajara Chivas Twitter