Guardiola Backs Zinchenko's 'anti-war' Stand Amid Russia-Ukraine War; 'What Would You Do?'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko's mental health amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Guardiola, while speaking to reporters ahead of the Cityzens' Premier League clash with Everton, said that the Ukrainian national is worried about the situation back home because innocent people are being killed. Guardiola said that the entire team is backing Zinchenko, adding "he's tough and knows we are here".

"It's worry, what we feel with our country where we were born. Killing innocent people, how would you feel. I guess that's how he feels. Of course, it's close to him. Of course, he has our support. We have people living every day together, it can happen in the country he was born, he loves, it's attacked from outside. He's tough and knows we are here," Guardiola said.

"We spoke all of this, I spoke with him. Everyone, the friends. These are the headlines all around the world, its concern. Aleks is incredibly strong, a really brilliant guy. Of course, it's not easy but today and yesterday in training he was brilliant. He's ready to play in case he has to play," Guardiola added.

Guardiola further stated that Zinchenko attended the practice session on Thursday and is ready to play against Everton if required. Zinchenko attended a vigil in Manchester that evening to voice concerns regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a pre-dawn address to the world, announced that his army will attack Ukraine through the land, air, and sea. Since the war began on Thursday, hundreds of civilians, including military officers, have been killed, while several hundreds have been injured.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while several countries including the likes of United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Australia have imposed sanctions on Russian leaders and institutions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has criticised the response from the Western democracies, imposed martial law in the country and urged fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading troops.

Image: AP

