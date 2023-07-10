Guardiola, Klopp, Mourinho Not Even Close To The Richest Manager In The World; Who Is He?

Football is one of the biggest sports in the world, and this year we have seen some of the biggest transfers where players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe have become some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. With too much spotlight on the players, we forget to look at the managers who make these stars what they are in the football world and are also getting huge amounts of money for coaching the biggest clubs in Europe. Richest managers in world's list will shock you as the it does not include the likes of Carlo Ancelotti or Jose Mourinho who are one of the most decorated footballing managers.

Let’s look at some of the highest-paid managers in football (according to L'Equipe)

5. Max Allegri (Juventus)

Max Allegri, the smart manager of Juventus, makes the list. The Italian powerhouses have consistently won matches because of Allegri's tactical nous and capacity to build winning sides. With a salary of £11,284,620 per year and £217,011 per week, Allegri is handsomely compensated for his skill in leading Juventus and will be eyeing to win more trophies before his contract expires in 2025.

4. Graham Potter (Chelsea)

Graham Potter, the former manager of Chelsea, is a rising star in the managerial realm. His unique approach to the game and commitment to developing young talent have garnered attention and praise. He received a weekly salary of £229,180 and an annual salary of £11,917,404 during his time at Stamford Bridge. However, his stint at Chelsea did not turn out to be well but makes it onto the list as he signed one of the highest-paying contracts for managers.

3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

The third place on the list is held by Liverpool's passionate manager, Jurgen Klopp. The 2022–23 season did not go as well, but it does not change the fact that Klopp made Liverpool into one of the most feared teams in Europe. Klopp's contagious enthusiasm and tactical skill have transformed Liverpool into a dominant force in European football. With a weekly compensation of £302,194 and an annual salary of £15,714,096, Klopp is one of the highest-paid managers thanks to the club's success.

2. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

The highly regarded Pep Guardiola, who oversees Manchester City's managerial position, is the second last on the list of the richest managers in world. Manchester City has reached new heights because to Guardiola's great coaching style and innovative nature. In the 2022–23 season, he guided City to a historic triple, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. Guardiola has been fairly compensated for his efforts to the club's success, with a weekly compensation of £379,263 and an annual income of £19,721,724.

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Diego Simeone, the affable Atletico Madrid manager, is in charge. Simeone's accomplishments at the club has made him top the list of the richest managers in world, which comes with a stunning weekly income of £573,966 and an annual compensation of £29,846,244. He is renowned for his tactical skill and has made Atletico Madrid one of the most powerful clubs in Europe. He has spent more than ten years with the Spanish club, helping them win two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two UEFA Europa League titles, the Spanish Cup, and two Spanish Super Cups.