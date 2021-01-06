Guardiola Left Out Of WhatsApp Group By Ex-Spain Teammates Over Political Views: Report

Pep Guardiola's former Spain national team colleagues have left him out of a WhatsApp group because of his political views on Catalan independence. The Manchester City manager has openly shown his support for the independence of Catalonia, even getting fined by the Football Association in 2018. According to reports, Guardiola was fined for wearing a yellow ribbon, showing support to Catalan leaders who were arrested by the government. He ended up paying around $25,000 to the association as the rules prevent people from wearing political messages in stadiums.

Despite supporting Catalonia, Pep Guardiola speaks fondly about the time he spent in the Spain national football team, who went on to win the Olympic Gold at the 1992 Games. In his recently released documentary, “Play it again, Pep”, Guardiola admitted his views on the subject of Catalan independence are different from those of others, specifically from those he played with at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola responds to Santiago Canizares

During the making of the documentary, Pep Guardiola learned that his former Spain squad still keep in touch through a WhatsApp group that he has been snubbed from. “In Barcelona '92 ​​we formed an incredible group that I know meets on WhatsApp but since I've never had... Canizares, I'm sorry, but you haven't invited me, it's not that I don't want to be there, I've found out now,” Guardiola replied to former Spain goalkeeper Santiago Canizares, who revealed about the WhatsApp group’s existence.

Santiago Canizares criticises Pep Guardiola on his political views

Santiago Canizares previously slammed Guardiola for his views on Catalan independence, while talking to Marca. He said he feels bad every time Guardiola “speaks badly of Spain”, adding that he and Guardiola had a good relationship during their time in the team. He said many players used to spastically make fun of Guardiola for his Catalan background, but they laughed everything off. However, as time went on and the relation between Spain and Catalonia got worse, Canizares lost contact with the Manchester City manager.

“Now everything is disgusting, we no longer tolerate each other. I have lost contact with him,” Santiago Canizares added.

Image Source: AP