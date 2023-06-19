Guardiola Takes Cheeky Dig At Lukaku; 'Champion Because A Striker Missed Clear Header'

Why you’re reading this: Manchester City won a historic treble after beating Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final on June 10, 2023 at Istanbul, Turkey. Pep Guardiola beat Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan by 1 goal as his side missed very crucial chances to get back in the game. However, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola took a dig at Romelu Lukalu for missing a crucial chance for Inter Milan during the last few minutes of the UEFA Champions League Final.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City won the Premier League, FA Cup and UCL this season

This was City’s first ever European trophy

Inter Milan last won the UCL in 2010 under Jose Mourinho

What happened during the Champions League final

Manchester City displayed a beautiful show against Inter as both the teams were trying their best to restrict each other from taking the lead. The first half went to a draw between both the teams as they both failed to hit the back of the net. Rodri's 68th-minute shot into the bottom corner split the teams on the scoreboard, but City had to battle hard for their victory as the Italian side were charging hard for the ball but failed to score a goal. The Italian team attempted to reenter the game, but Left-back Federico Dimarco struck the crossbar. The Italian's shot then hit Lukaku on the rebound and deflected away from net before the English team could clear it.

But when Inter Milan free kick late in the game, it was the most important moment of the contest. The substitute Robin Gosens received the pass and headed it towards the Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku in the goal. The former Chelsea striker, who was standing only six yards away, got full impact with his header but was only able to direct it straight at goalie Ederson, who produced an automatic stop with his legs which was the most crucial save of the final.

The threat was eventually eliminated by Ruben Dias, allowing City to exhale in relief as they finished the match and claimed the UEFA Champions LEague title for the first time in their history.

What did Pep Guardiola say about his Champions League victory

The 52-year-old Spanish manager was talking about his Xavi as the Barcelona coach recently won the LaLiga but has been failing at European level for 2 consecutive years. Guardiola emphasized that it takes time to win the Champions League as he won it with City after 8 years under his management.

He told the reporters: "I'm European champion because a striker missed a clear header from three yards away..."

The City manager referred to the Belgian striker for his miss as this was a night to forget for Lukaku the player won’t be staying with Inter Milan as his loan spell expires this month and might have to play for Chelsea again. However, according to the reports, the player will continue to play in Europe and has rejected a hefty bag offer from the Middle East Clubs.