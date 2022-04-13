Guinness Book Of World Records To Confirm UCL As 'greatest Sports Competition In History'

Following an epic and enthralling UEFA Champions League (UCL) second leg quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea, the Guinness Book of World Records have confirmed the UCL as the 'greatest sports competition in history.' After the first leg ended 3-1 in favour of the La Liga giants, the Blues fought their way back and forced the tie into extra time.

However, their comeback did not last as Karim Benzema once again was a thorn in their side as he scored a header goal in extra time to send the home fans into ecstasy. As a result, Real Madrid may have lost the second leg 3-2 on the day, but they won the tie 5-4 on aggregate to join Villarreal in advancing to the semi-finals.

We’re going to confirm the Champions League as the greatest sports competition in history #UCL — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 12, 2022

Real Madrid vs Chelsea UCL game produced a classic

Even though Real Madrid registered a dominating 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea as a result of an outstanding hat-trick by star striker Karim Benzema, they were blown away by the Blues for most of the second leg at home. Mason Mount opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 15th minute before Antonio Rudiger scored the equalizer early in the second half.

The Blues' domination did not end there as they also managed to score a third on the night via Timo Werner in the 75th minute. However, their lead did not last long as Rodrygo scored the equalizer for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 80th minute to force the match into extra time.

Despite having been the second-best team for most of the night, Real Madrid were not to be denied a UEFA Champions League semi-final spot as Karim Benzema scored for the fourth time against Chelsea in the 96th minute of the match. After Vinícius Junior did well to put a cross into the box, the Frenchman made no mistake with the header as he put the ball comfortably past Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Madrid now join Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semis after Unai Emery's side registered a shocking 2-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich. After Robert Lewandowski scored the equalizer of the tie in the 52nd minute for the Bavarians, the Yellow Submarine scored the vital winning goal in the 88th minute of the game via Samuel Chukwueze.