Gundogan At Dortmund: Throwback To Current Manchester City Midfielder's BVB Days

Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is in line to face his former club, Borussia Dortmund, on Tuesday, in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals. The German spent five seasons at the Signal Iduna Park before making the switch to Man City in the summer of 2016. The 30-year-old has become a vital cog for Pep Guardiola's side over the past few seasons, but here's a look back at Gundogan's career while he was plying his trade in the Black and Yellow of Dortmund.

Gundogan signed for Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund in the summer of 2011 after leaving Nurnberg in a deal worth around €4 million. He signed a four-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit and made his Dortmund debut on July 23, 2011, in the DFL-Supercup against Schalke. Gündogan scored his first goal for Dortmund in a 4–1 victory away to SC Freiburg later in the year.

On March 20, 2012, Gundogan scored a 120th-minute goal to help Dortmund beat Greuther Furth and send Klopp's side into the final of the DFB-Pokal. He played the entire final on May 12, which ended in a 5–2 victory over Bayern Munich and helped Dortmund to their first domestic double in his debut season with the club.

During the 2012/13 season, Gundogan was one of the central figures for Dortmund as they reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. He scored a penalty against Bayern in the final but Dortmund ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 result. In July 2013, Gundogan helped Dortmund win the DFL-Supercup by scoring in the 4–2 win against rivals Bayern.

In total, Gundogan made 130 appearances for Dortmund during his five-year sojourn and scored 13 goals across all competitions. He won the Bundesliga title, a German Cup and two German Super Cups at Dortmund. Gundogan left Dortmund for Man City in 2016 in a deal worth around €20 million and was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the club.

Ilkay Gundogan career at Man City and stats

At Man City, Gundogan has won two Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup so far. He has recorded his best goalscoring season this term and is City's top scorer this season, netting 16 times for Guardiola's side in all competitions. He is also City's top scorer in the Premier League with 12 strikes to his name.

