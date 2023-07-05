Gurpreet Sandhu Shares Internet-breaking Post After Winning SAFF Championship For India

After his heroics in the SAFF Championship 2023 final against Kuwait on Tuesday, India's star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took to social media to express his thoughts on the glory achieved by India. The record 9th SAFF title is seen as extra special as from big names in other sports fields to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the citizens have gone on a spree to congratulate the Indian tigers. Thus, the role of Sandhu is getting recognized more than ever. Sandhu made the match-winning save in the final played at Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes match-winning save to win India SAFF final

After the normal time had ended and the extra time also exhausted India and Kuwait were locked at 1-1. The tie-breaker i.e., penalty shootout was initiated and here as well there was no separation between the two sides for a considerable period. However, at the mark of 5-4, India's wall Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made it known that he will not be breached this time and hence saved the strike of the opposition captain from going in. Sandhu's diving effort towards his left ensued the celebration all over the stadium and the rhythm of Vande Mataram echoed inside and outside the circular figure.

Gurpeet Singh Sandhu makes an emotional post following SAFF Championship win

While the team was in a delirium, Sandhu kept his cool and did not showcase his animated side, but a picture suggests he was bursted into tears later on. As the dust has settled, Sandhu has addressed his followers on Twitter and released a post that exhibits the delight of the Indian wall as well as the millions who celebrated along with the team yesterday. Here's what he posted.

Lost for words to express myself. Overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support that we got. Winning 3 different 🏆 with the @IndianFootball team in a season at home is truly special. Let’s not stop here, let’s build on this and keep making leaps for bigger things. pic.twitter.com/LxDAf0jcpd — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) July 5, 2023

"Lost for words to express myself. Overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support that we got. Winning 3 different 🏆 with the @IndianFootball team in a season at home is truly special. Let’s not stop here, let’s build on this and keep making leaps for bigger things." Wrote Sandhu along with