'Gutted' England Captain Harry Kane Takes Responsibility For Side's World Cup Exit

The England national team saw their hopes of winning the FIFA World Cup once again fade after captain Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty against France on December 10. The shot sailed well over the crossbar and flew into the stands, leaving Kane and the rest of the England team gutted. Following the Three Lions' disappointing exit from the tournament, Kane took to his social media handle and apologized to the fans.

Harry Kane takes responsibility for England's exit

A day after his vital penalty miss cost England a spot in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Harry Kane took to his official Twitter handle and apologized to the fans, taking responsibility for the disappointment. "Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of the sport," wrote Kane.

The 29-year-old added, "Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament - it means a lot." With Kane missing the penalty in the 84th minute, France went on to beat England by a scoreline of 2-1 and set up a semi-final clash against Morocco on December 14.

Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. pic.twitter.com/lw5Esl4fnA — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2022

Kane was so disappointed with his penalty miss that he pulled the front of his white England shirt up over his mouth, doing his best to ignore the wild scene going on around him as an immediate return to the World Cup semi-finals slipped away. It was the chance to get back on even terms, exactly 30 minutes after Kane had scored from that same penalty spot to make it 1-1.

While Kane perhaps did miss England's most important chance, it is pertinent to note that he has often been his side's most reliable person when it comes to scoring goals in critical situations. Kane won the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup, when England reached the semifinals for its best showing at soccer's biggest tournament since 1990. He scored four goals last year at Euro 2020 when England reached the final but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

As for this year's edition of the FIFA World Cup, Kane started all five matches and scored two goals. The first came against Senegal in the Round of 16. The second on Saturday was Kane’s 53rd goal for England, moving him into a tie with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored for the national team.