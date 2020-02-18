Guwahati To Host India Matches In FIFA Women's World Cup 2020

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday announced Guwahati as the host city for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2020 to be held across five venues in India in November.
"Guwahati is the host city for the Indian team and if we reach the later stage we will have different venues for India in quarter-final onwards," Rijiju told the media during the FIFA event in Delhi on Tuesday.
The Sports Minister said: "This is the first time India is holding U-17 Women's WC in any category and its a huge opportunity for Indian women to showcase their talent, how much they have progressed and an oppottunity for the country how much we can organise in a world event and how much benefit we can take out from this tournament. I am sure after this tournament the level of Indian women will rise dramatically because there is a tremendous interest among the girls in football as well as entire youth. Football being world's most popular sports, we must ensure that our standard rise fast. India as a giant nation we cannot afford to lag behind in most popular sport. I have been discussing with AIFF president that we must do something extraordinary in the sport to improve football in India. For that I must thank the FIFA head of women football to award U-19 Women World Cup to India as well as giving five venues including one additional venue so that the sport gets a larger audience in the country."
He said: "We are very excited and we will build up the momentum and come November we will have a good time for football and make it a super success. In terms of viewership, attendance, standard, popularisation we must break all records. From the government's side, we will do everything possible to ensure that this tournament becomes the most successful in the history of Indian football. Khelo India talents will also feature in Indian World Cup team.
