GWN Vs JEJ Dream11: Gwangju FC Vs Jeju United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Gwangju FC and Jeju United are all set to square off in their upcoming K-League 1 clash on Wednesday, May 19. The Korean domestic league fixture is will be played at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the GWN vs JEJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

⚽️ #KLeague 2 Round 12 Best 11

🔴 Team: Gyeongnam FC

🏆 MVP: Kim Dong-jin pic.twitter.com/CneU5UZPDQ — K League (@kleague) May 18, 2021

GWN vs JEJ Match Preview

Gwangju FC have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing K-League season having recorded only four wins from 15 games while playing out one draw and losing 10 games so far. With 13 points against their name, the hosts find themselves slotted last on the K-League standings trailing 11th ranked FC Seoul by just one point. Heading into the game following a four-match winless run which saw them record only one win from their last five games, Gwangju FC will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and look to get out of the drop zone by winning against Jeju United.

Jeju United on the other hand will start the game following a five-match winless run which saw them record two consecutive draws in their previous games following it up by three straight defeats. Currently slotted sixth on the Korean League table, the visitors have registered four wins while playing out eight draws and suffering from four losses this season. Heading into the match with 20 points from 16 games, Jeju United will be eager to get back on the winning ways and pocket three points against the lowest-ranked side on Wednesday.

GWN vs JEJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Joo or K. Won-Sik

Vice-Captain - K. Ju-Kong or H. Ahn

GWN vs JEJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –S. Oh

Defenders – L. Han-Do, K. Oh-Kyu, A. Andrejevic, W. Jeong

Midfielders – K. Won-Sik, H. Ahn, I. Reis, C. Lee

Strikers – K. Ju-Kong, M. Joo

GWN vs JEJ Dream11 Prediction

Jeju United are expected to register a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this clash.

Prediction- Gwangju FC 0-1 Jeju United

Note: The above GWN vs JEJ Dream11 prediction, GWN vs JEJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GWN vs JEJ Dream11 Team and GWN vs JEJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result