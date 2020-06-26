GWN Vs PHG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, K League 1 Live Game Info

Gwangju FC will battle it out against Pohang Steelers in the Korean League (K League 1). The game will be played on Friday, June 26, 2020. Here is the GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction, GWN vs PHG Dream11 team news, GWN vs PHG Dream11 top picks, GWN vs PHG Dream11 schedule and GWN vs PHG Dream11 preview.

GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction: GWN vs PHG Dream11 schedule

Venue: Gwangju World Cup Stadium

Date: Friday, June 26, 2020

Time: 3.30 PM IST

GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction: GWN vs PHG Dream11 preview

Gwangju FC occupy the seventh spot on the K League 1 table, having bagged 10 points. They have won seven games, along with four defeats and one draw. Gwangju FC were defeated 1-0 by Jeonbuk in the previous game. Pohang Steelers, on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot in the league with four victories, three defeats and one draw. They have 13 points to their credit. Pohang Steelers defeated Gangwon 2-0 in their previous game.

GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GWN vs PHG Dream11 team

Gwangju FC: Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyeong, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-ju, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek

Pohang Steelers: No Ji-Hun, Cho Sung-Hoon, Lee Jun, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Ju-Hwan, Park Jae-Woo, Kim Yong-Hwan, Shim Sang-Min, Kim Min-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Kim Kwang-Seok, Jeon Min-Kwang, Ha Chang-Rae, Go Young-Jun, Shim Dong-Un, Aleksandar Palocevic, Kim Sang-Won, Choi Jae-Young, Lee Seung-Mo, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Choi Yeong-Jun, Park Jae-Hun, Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Manuel Palacios, Kim Dong-Bum, Heo Yong-Jun, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Ji-Yong, Mun Kyung-Min

GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction: GWN vs PHG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Lee Jin-hyeong

Defenders: Kim Jung-hwan, Han Yong-su, Ha Chang-Rae, Joon-Hyeok Choi

Midfielders: Choi Yeong-Jun, Choi Ho-ju, Willyan da Silva Barbosa (vc)

Forwards: Felipe de Sousa Silva, Stanislav Iljutcenko (c), Heo Yong-Jun

GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction: GWN vs PHG Dream11 top picks

Gwangju FC: Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Felipe de Sousa Silva

Pohang Steelers: Stanislav Iljutcenko, Heo Yong-Jun

GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction

Pohang Steelers are the favourites in the game.

Note: The GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The GWN vs PHG Dream11 team selection and GWN vs PHG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Pohang Steelers Instagram

