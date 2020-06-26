GWN Vs PHG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, K League 1 Live Game Info

Quick links:
Gwangju FC will battle it out against Pohang Steelers in the Korean League (K League 1). The game will be played on Friday, June 26, 2020. Here is the GWN vs PHG Dream11 prediction, GWN vs PHG Dream11 team news, GWN vs PHG Dream11 top picks, GWN vs PHG Dream11 schedule and GWN vs PHG Dream11 preview.
Venue: Gwangju World Cup Stadium
Date: Friday, June 26, 2020
Time: 3.30 PM IST
Gwangju FC occupy the seventh spot on the K League 1 table, having bagged 10 points. They have won seven games, along with four defeats and one draw. Gwangju FC were defeated 1-0 by Jeonbuk in the previous game. Pohang Steelers, on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot in the league with four victories, three defeats and one draw. They have 13 points to their credit. Pohang Steelers defeated Gangwon 2-0 in their previous game.
Gwangju FC: Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyeong, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-ju, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek
Pohang Steelers: No Ji-Hun, Cho Sung-Hoon, Lee Jun, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Ju-Hwan, Park Jae-Woo, Kim Yong-Hwan, Shim Sang-Min, Kim Min-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Kim Kwang-Seok, Jeon Min-Kwang, Ha Chang-Rae, Go Young-Jun, Shim Dong-Un, Aleksandar Palocevic, Kim Sang-Won, Choi Jae-Young, Lee Seung-Mo, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Choi Yeong-Jun, Park Jae-Hun, Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Manuel Palacios, Kim Dong-Bum, Heo Yong-Jun, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Ji-Yong, Mun Kyung-Min
Goalkeeper: Lee Jin-hyeong
Defenders: Kim Jung-hwan, Han Yong-su, Ha Chang-Rae, Joon-Hyeok Choi
Midfielders: Choi Yeong-Jun, Choi Ho-ju, Willyan da Silva Barbosa (vc)
Forwards: Felipe de Sousa Silva, Stanislav Iljutcenko (c), Heo Yong-Jun
Gwangju FC: Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Felipe de Sousa Silva
Pohang Steelers: Stanislav Iljutcenko, Heo Yong-Jun
Pohang Steelers are the favourites in the game.
