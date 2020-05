GWN Vs SEGN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Korean Football League Live

Gwangju FC will take on Seongnam FC in the Korean Football League 2020 on May 9, 2020. The match will be played in Incheon Football Stadium and will commence at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can play the GWN vs SEGN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GWN vs SEGN Dream11 prediction, the GWN vs SEGN Dream11 top picks and GWN vs SEGN Dream11 team.

GWN vs SEGN Dream11 team

GWN vs SEGN Dream11 top picks

F. Silva (Captain) M. Urena (Vice-captain) Willyan S. Im T. Kis J. Iskanderov

GWN vs SEGN Dream11 team:

GWN vs SEGN Dream11 team: Gwangju FC

Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyung, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-joo, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek.

GWN vs SEGN Dream11 team: Seongnam FC

Kim Young-kwang, Yang Dong-hyen, Tomislav Kiš, Yu In-soo, Park Tae-jun, Seo Bo-min, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Chang-yong, Yeon Je-woon,Kim Hyun-sung, Kim Keun-bae, Byeong-Chan Choe, Lee Tae-hee, Joo Hyeon-woo, Kwon Soon-hyung, Ahn Young-kyu, Park Tae-min, Lim Sun-young, Igor Jovanović, Jamshid Iskanderov, Ma Sang-hun, Lim Seung-gyeom, Lee Jeong-min, Soo-Il Park, Jong-Hyeok Jeon, Yong-Ho Yoon, Jae-Won Lee, Oh-Back Choi, Sung-Soo Jeon, Ji-Mook Choi, So-Woong Kim, Si-Hoo Hong, Ja-Woong Heo, Seung-Min Jeon, Gi-Yeol Kim

GWN vs SEGN Dream11 prediction

Our GWN vs SEGN Dream11 prediction is that Gwangju FC will win this game.

Note: The GWN vs SEGN Dream11 prediction, GWN vs SEGN Dream11 top picks and GWN vs SEGN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GWN vs SEGN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.