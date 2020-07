GZ Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live Game Info

Guangzhou R&F will be up against Guangzhou Evergrande in the upcoming clash of Chinese Super League 2020 at Jinzhou Stadium. Guangzhou R&F are second in the points table with 3 points to their name. They won 2-0 in their last Chinese Super League against Shanghai Shenhua. Guangzhou R&F are last in the tournament's points table. They lost 3-0 against Shenzhen FC in their last game.

The GZ vs GED live match will commence on Thursday, July 30 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction, GZ vs GED top picks and GZ vs GED Dream11 team.

GZ vs GED live: GZ vs GED Dream11 team

GZ vs GED live: GZ vs GED match prediction and top picks

Yuelei Cheng (Captain) Jiaqi Han (Vice-captain) Long Wenhao Chen Siwei Wei Shihao

GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction: Full squads

GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction: Guangzhou R&F (GZ) squads

Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong, Li Songyi, Tang Miao, Wang Huapeng, Chen Zhechao, Wu Chengru, Wen Yongjun, Zhang Gong, Dembele, Chun-Lok Tan, Chang Feiya, Dia Saba, Chugui Ye, Peng Wang, Li Ming, Chen Zhizhao, Renatinho, Lu Lin, Jin Bo, Eran Zahavi, Zeng Chao

GZ vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande (GED) squads

Liu Dianzuq Weiguo Liu, Liu Shibo, Zhang Jianzhi, Park Ji-soo, Jiang Guangtai, Gao Zhunyi, Liu Yiming, Mei Fang, Wu Shaocong, Li Xuepeng, Zhang Linpeng, Deng Hanwen, Shilong-Wang, Zhang Xiuwei, Xu Xin, Huang Bowen, Zheng Zhi, Paulinho, Dinghao Yan, He Chao, Lisheng Liao, Anderson Talisca, Kaiyuan Tan, Palmanjan Kyum, Wei Shihao, Fernando Henrique, Yang Liyu, Yihao Zhong, Elkeson, Luo Guofu, Bughrahan Skandar

GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction: Probable GZ vs GED playing 11

Guangzhou R&F : Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong

: Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong Guangzhou Evergrande: Liu Dianzuo, Weiguo Liu, Liu Shibo, Zhang Jianzhi, Park Ji-soo, Jiang Guangtai, Gao Zhunyi, Liu Yiming, Mei Fang, Wu Shaocong, Li Xuepeng

GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction

Our GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction is that Guangzhou R&F will win this game.

Note: The GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction and GZ vs GED Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GZ vs GED Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Guangzhou Evergrande/Instagram)