GZ Vs SHD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Second-placed Shandong Luneng will take on sixth-placed Guangzhou R&F to clinch the top spot in the Chinese Super League. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Here is our GZ vs SHD Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule, top picks, team news and GZ vs SHD playing 11 details.

GZ vs SHD live: GZ vs SHD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

GZ vs SHD live: GZ vs SHD Dream11 prediction and preview

Guangzhou R&F occupy the sixth spot in the Chinese Super League table with 7 points to their credit. Ghuangzhou have had a dismal start to the season this term, winning just two of their six games, while suffering defeats on three occasions. On the other hand, Shandong Luneng trail league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande by two points and a victory is all that is needed to claim the top spot. Luneng have registered four victories, with one defeat and one draw. Marouane Fellaini has been in scintillating form this season for Luneng, netting a hat-trick in the first game, while also converting from the spot in the previous game against Henan Jianye.

GZ vs SHD Dream11 prediction: GZ vs SHD Dream11 team, squad list

Guangzhou R&F: Chen Siwei, Long Wenhao, Jiaqi Han, Yuelei Cheng, Chen Zhechao, Wang Huapeng, Zhang Jinliang, Li Songyi, Fu Yuncheng, Huang Zhengyu, Tang Miao, Jiang Jihong, Yi Teng, Dusko Tosic, Li Ming, Chun-Lok Tan, Wen Yongjun, Wu Chengru, Renatinho, Chen Zhizhao, Dia Saba, Li Tixiang, Zhang Gong, Chugui Ye, Peng-Wang, Dembele, Zeng Chao, Chang Feiya, Jin Bo, Lu Lin, Eran Zahavi

Shandong Luneng: Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu

GZ vs SHD Dream11 prediction: GZ vs SHD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jiaqi Han

Defenders: Chen Zhechao, Wang Huapeng, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long

Midfielders: Renatinho, Marouane Fellaini (vc), Leonardo Pereira

Forwards: Eran Zahavi (c), Jin Bo, Guo Tianyu

GZ vs SHD live: GZ vs SHD Dream11 prediction and top picks

Guangzhou R&F : Renatinho, Eran Zahavi

: Renatinho, Eran Zahavi Shandong Luneng: Marouane Fellaini, Leonardo Pereira

GZ vs SHD match prediction

Shandong Luneng start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The GZ vs SHD match prediction is based on our own analysis. The GZ vs SHD Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results,

Image courtesy: Luneng Taishan Instagram