GZC Vs CHQ Dream11: Guangzhou City Vs Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Prediction, Team News

Guangzhou City take on Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic in their upcoming Chinese Super League 2021 clash on Monday. The domestic league match is all set to be played on April 26 at the Yuexiushan Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 05:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the GZC vs CHQ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

GZC vs CHQ Match Preview

Guangzhou City will be heading into the match after playing out a 2-2 draw against Guangzhou FC in their first match of the ongoing Chinese Super League. They started off the match on a poor note as Guangzhou FC's Alan gave his team an early lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. However, Dinghao Yan's own goal in the next 10 minutes soon levelled up the scores. Chug Ye managed to draw first blood in the second have and give Guangzhou City a lead as visitors looked to walk away with three points. However, Shaocong Wu had other plans as his 86th-minute strike cancelled Guangzhou City's lead and saw both the teams splitting points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic on the other hand had a poor start to the campaign as they suffered a comprehensive 0-2 loss to Shandong Taishan in their first match of the ongoing Chinese Super League. Second-half goals from Leonardo Pereira and Tianyu Guo gave Shandong Taishan a comfortable lead as Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic failed to find the back of the net and lose their tournament opener. After the loss, Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic will be looking to get back on the right track and look to pocket three points against Guangzhou City on Monday.

GZC vs CHQ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - GC Marques or J. Cardona

Vice-Captain - M. Cirino or Y. Congyao

GZC vs CHQ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J. Han

Defenders – Y. Shual, R. Hu, W. Qing, H. Zhengyu

Midfielders- M. Dembele, Y. Congyao, J. Cardona, M. Bolanos

Strikers – M. Cirino, GC Marques



GZC vs CHQ Dream11 Prediction

We predict both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and expect Guangzhou City to eke out a narrow win over Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic at the end of this match.

Prediction- Guangzhou City 1-0 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic

Note: The above GZC vs CHQ Dream11 prediction, GZC vs CHQ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GZC vs CHQ Dream11 Team and GZC vs CHQ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.