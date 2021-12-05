Haaland Accuses Referee Of 'scandal' After Dubious Penalty Costs Dortmund A Crucial Win

Norwegian star footballer Erling Haaland has expressed his thoughts on the refereeing during the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 match on Saturday by saying that the refereeing during the match was scandalous and arrogant.

Bayern Munich won the match at the Westfalenstadion Stadium 3-2, as Bayern was awarded a penalty by referee Felix Zwayer, following a VAR check.

The penalty on Dortmund was a result of a handball by Mats Hummels after a corner by Bayern’s Serge Gnabry’s hit Dortmund defender Hummels on his elbow, while he appeared to be stumbling. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s match, Borussia’s sensation Haaland, alongside teammate Jude Bellingham and head coach Marco Rose opined on the controversial loss they suffered after the loss.

Erling Haaland's thoughts on the penalties-

Opining on the refereeing, during the post-match interview, Haaland said, “I think it was a scandal when it comes to the refereeing”. Earlier in the match, Dortmund skipper Marco Reus had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee following a tussle with Lucas Hernandez. Speaking further about the penalty that wasn’t awarded to Reus, Haaland added it was a clear penalty and when asked about the referee’s decision to not send it for VAR, the Norwegian said, “I asked him ‘why didn’t you just go and look’, you know. He said, ‘there’s no need’, like an arrogant. Nah. No. I have to calm down a little bit now. He was arrogant, and I will not say more”.

What did Marco Rose and Jude Bellingham say about the controversial refereeing?

At the same time, as per AP while speaking about the loss, coach Rose added, “It’s just a shame that such a game is decided like this”. Rose was sent off the field during the match after he was shown a second yellow card for protesting. Meanwhile, while shedding his thoughts on the penalty awarded to Bayern in the 78th minute, Dortmund’s Bellingham said, “For me, it wasn’t a penalty, you know. He(Hummels) is not even looking at the ball, and he’s fighting to get it. It’ hits him, and I don’t think he’s looking at the ball.” Bellingham further went on to criticize the refereeing standards of the match by saying there were a lot of controversial decisions made during the course of the biggest match in Germany.

Erling Haaland scored his 51st Bundesliga goal during Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match on Saturday

On the match front, Julian Brandt opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring for Dortmund in the 5th minute, before Lewandowski scored for Bayern in the 9th minute of the game. As Kingsley Coman took Dortmund’s lead to 1-2 by striking in the 44th minute, Haaland scored his 51st Bundesliga goal in 51 games by scoring at the 48th minute of the match at Westfalenstadion. However, Bayern emerged victorious as Lewandowski scored his second goal of the night by a penalty chance at the 78th minute.

