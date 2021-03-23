Haaland Over Kylian Mbappe: Barcelona Legend Luis Suarez Has His Say

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland have emerged as two of the brightest prospects in the world of football over the past few seasons. The two have been touted as the ideal pair to replace the ageing duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Even as Haaland and Mbappe strive hard to achieve their maximum potential, comparisons between them have already begun with Barcelona legend Luis Suarez preferring the former over the latter.

Barcelona transfer news: Luis Suarez picks Haaland over Mbappe

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez, while interacting with Gerard Romero on Twitch, insisted that Haaland has an edge over Mbappe on the field. The Rojiblancos forward claimed that Haaland was at a spectacular level and possessed admirable physical power. He went on to describe the Norwegian international as one of the best strikers in the world.

On being quizzed about his preferred choice between Haaland and Mbappe, Suarez stated that he'd pick the Dortmund star, citing his exceptional goalscoring instincts. Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos also sided with Haaland during an earlier interaction with the media, although he did cite economical considerations as his key reason for the pick.

Indeed, the Borussia Dortmund superstar remains the top target for Barcelona, more so with Joan Laporta at the helm following his election as the new club president. Laporta insists that his healthy relationship with the striker's agent will play a key role in convincing him to join the Camp Nou outfit.

Guardiola sparks off Haaland Man City link-up talks

Haaland is also on the radar of some other European giants including Real Madrid and Manchester City. Most recently, Pep Guardiola spoke out in admiration of him, further igniting the Haaland Man City link-up talks. Guardiola described the 20-year-old as one of the best strikers in the world, further asserting that his exceptional numbers speak for himself.

"The numbers speak for themselves, he (Haaland) is one of the best strikers in the world at his age. I saw a few games, highlights and the numbers in the Champions League are impressive. I know the quality of this player, everyone knows. In two weeks, I can answer better," said during the FA Cup pre-match conference.

Man City vs Dortmund in Champions League quarter-final

Man City are set to battle it out against Dortmund in the quarter-final of the Champions League. And fans believe that the Man City vs Dortmund games could be the ideal audition for the 20-year-old striker amid interest from the current Premier League leaders. The first leg will be played on April 6 at Etihad, followed by the return leg at Signal Iduna Park a week later.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland, Luis Suarez, Kylian Mbappe Twitter