Erling Haaland Reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Advice Transformed Him Into A Goalscorer

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland explained how crucial talks Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped him improve his finishing. Man United missed out on the Erling Haaland goals after losing the battle to snap up the teenager in the January transfer window. Nevertheless, Erling Haaland is grateful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offering him a key piece of advice early in his career.

Man United miss out on signing Erling Haaland: Haaland goals for Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund

Elring Haaland still remains one of the hottest properties in Europe after making the move from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Dortmund. Haaland netted 26 goals in half a season with Salzburg which attracted interest from several clubs in the continent. Dortmund seems to relish the Haaland goals galore as the teenager has already scored 12 goals across all competitions for his new club after making the move to the Westfalenstadion in the January transfer market.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer impact on Erling Haaland

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent time coaching Erling Haaland when the duo was together at Norwegian club, Molde. At the time Erling Haaland was 17 and revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made him a better player with some key advice. Despite rejecting a move to Man United in the January transfer window earlier this year, Erling Haaland revealed that he owes plenty towards red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Erling Haaland goals dried up in early 2018

In an interview with Eurosport, Haaland explained a scenario in early 2018 when he missed a chance while playing for Molde and described that moment as a turning point in his career. After a break and a training session in Marbella, the following game against Stabaek presented a chance to increase the number on the Haaland goals but the teenager fired his attempt straight at the goalkeeper despite generating plenty of power in his shot. Haaland felt something was not quite right and as a young striker felt everything was going against him. In a training session with Solskaer before the game against Viking, Haaland failed to score with every attempt while his manager crossed balls into the box adding to his frustrations but Solskjaer still picked him in the starting lineup on Matchday.

Haaland on Ole: "Solsjkaer and I did some practice on finishing [ the day before I scored four against Brann for Molde]. The first one was on touch. That I don't use to much power and try to destroy goal or goalie with the ball." #mufc [Euro Sport] pic.twitter.com/LNDvTDFs9j — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 7, 2020

Haaland praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for key advice

Solskjaer informed Haaland that he was ready to play against Viking and eventually the teenager scored in a 3-2 win for Molde. Haaland then lifted the lid on Solskjaer's advice which was simple but effective. The former Man United forward urged Haaland to remain calm in front of goal and always be on his alert which increases the opportunity to score a goal. Solskjaer also recommended Haaland should focus on his touch rather than look to destroy the goalkeeper on every occasion a piece of advice that has helped him till date.

