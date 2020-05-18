Erling Haaland's Awkward Robotic Interview Following Dortmund Win Leaves Fans Puzzled

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland was in fine form on the pitch during the 4-0 win against Schalke but seemed less comfortable during the Haaland interview after the game. The first game of football since the coronavirus break was followed up with one of the most awkward Erling Haaland post-match interviews, consisting of only four questions and graceless replies. The Erling Haaland interview concluded with the Borussia Dortmund star mustering a total of 11 words upon the Bundesliga return leading fans to question whether the lockdown has had an impact on the prolific forward.

Erling Haaland's' awkward interview: One of the strangest Haaland post-match interviews

The Bundesliga return saw Erling Haaland score his 10th goal for Borussia Dortmund in the German top division as the Black and Yellows celebrated their 4-0 win by clapping in the empty Wesfalenstadion. Following the win, the Erling Haaland interview was something which left fans perplexed due to the awkwardness of the Norwegian's responses. The Erling Haaland interview lasted less than 30 seconds before the 19-year-old stormed off while the reporter was in mid-sentence. Here is the Erling Haaland interview after the win against Schalke.

Erling Haaland at #BorussiaDortmund:



13 goals

12 games

11 words in today's post-match interview



😅😬pic.twitter.com/zOS1ArFxks — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 16, 2020

Erling Haaland interview consisted of 11 words

Haaland scored the first goal for Borussia Dortmund upon the Bundesliga return. A reporter from beIN Sports asked the young forward why the entire team performed their traditional goal celebration in an empty stadium. Haaland was quick to respond with a blunt 'Why not?' and cheekily raised his eyebrows at the dumbfounded interviewer. Following a few seconds of silence, the reporter asked Haaland whether the game was about sending a message and the Norwegian responded with a simple, "Yes, The message was to Dortmund's fans". The last question pertained to whether the BVB fans meant everything to Haaland and the club and the prodigy awkwardly said, 'It is' before dashing off and leaving the interviewer mid-way through a sentence.

Erling Haaland post-match interviews not something out of the norm

The Borussia Dortmund star has been renowned for awkward Erling Haaland post-match interviews since his Molde days. More often than not, the Haaland post-match interviews led to cryptic and short one-line answers with the Norwegian stating obvious facts. The Haaland interview after the Schalke game triggered some reactions from fans on Twitter who suggested the Dortmund attacker needed an upgrade in his software.

