Erling Haaland Rules Out Man United Transfer As Goalscorer pledges Future To Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland handed a massive blow to Manchester United by underlining his commitment to the Bundesliga giants this week. Haaland was linked with a move to Man United over the summer, having made the move to the Westfalenstadion in January, but the prolific goalscorer is keen to see out his contract with Dortmund. Since arriving at Dortmund from RB Salzburg for a reported fee of €20m, Haaland has scored 16 goals in 18 appearances.

This season, Erling Haaland was the first player to:



Score 8 goals in their first 4 BL matches ✅

Score 2 UCL goals for 2 different teams ✅

Score a hattrick as a substitute on their BL debut ✅

Score a goal on their BL/UCL/Pokal debuts ✅ pic.twitter.com/wdPxGjLf0k — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 22, 2020

Man United transfer news: Haaland to Man United unlikely as star pledges future to Dortmund

While speaking to German news outlet Bild, Haaland dismissed any rumours of a transfer away from Dortmund by admitting that he has a deal with the club that expires in 2024 and plans to see out the remainder of his contract. The 20-year-old added that he dreams of winning the Bundesliga and celebrating with Dortmund fans. BVB finished the 2019-20 season in second place, 13 points behind Bayern Munich and are yet to win the German top division title since 2012 but Haaland believes they have the quality to become champions.

The Haaland to Man United transfer rumours intensified in January when the striker was scoring goals for fun at RB Salzburg. Haaland scored 28 goals in 21 appearances for Salzburg and became the top transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer had, in fact, worked with Haaland at Molde and was eager to bring the superstar to the Theatre of Dreams in January.

Football transfer news. Haaland to snub Man United and Real Madrid

The Red Devils failed to seal the deal in the winter transfer market, allowing Dortmund to pounce. Haaland's performances at Dortmund have also attracted interest from LaLiga champions Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly view Haaland as a potential long-term replacement for Karim Benzema but the Dortmund star appears to remain focused on continuing his career in the German top flight.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils favourites to sign Jadon Sancho

The 20-time English champions may have suffered a setback in pursuit of Haaland but remain favourites to sign his fellow Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dortmund rejected an opening €98m bid from Man United. Reports claim that Dortmund are reportedly holding out for €120m to part ways with Sancho.

Image Credits - Dortmund Instagram / AP