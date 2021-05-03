Haaland Transfer Update: Dortmund CEO Provides MASSIVE News On Striker's Summer Plans

Dortmund transfer news saw the Norwegian superstar being linked with various elite European teams but the club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke have brushed off all the rumours while sharing Haaland transfer update with reports suggesting that the 20-year-old attacker has agreed to stay at Borussia Dortmund for the next season.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Could Haaland Man City be a possibility next season?

The 20-year-old attacker has been one of the most talked-about players in world football right now. Counted amongst one of the deadliest strikers in world football, the Norwegian international has already accumulated 100 career goals at the age of 20.

Haaland has been in exceptional form this season with the Norwegian attacker amassing 10 goals in the Champions League and is the top scorer of the biggest club football competitions in the world this season. He has also scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga while finding the back of the net in DFB Pokal and DFL-Supercup taking his goal tally to a jaw-dropping 37 goals in 38 games with 11 assists across all competitions.

He was expected to leave Dortmund at the end of the ongoing season as his agent Mino Raiola and father were seen meeting the top-level management of various clubs with a view of discussing a move for the youngster in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Given his fantastic form and potential, there has been a massive interest in the Norway striker with European heavyweights like Barcelona, Real Madrid Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea rumoured to battle it out for Haaland's signature. However, the top executives of Borussia Dortmund have said otherwise as various reports suggest that Haaland is set to remain with the German outfit next season.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke to Sport1: "I've known Raiola for a long time and get along well with him. It's no problem for us. Erling Haaland will remain a Borussia Dortmund player next year”. ðŸŸ¡âš«ï¸ #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2021

Apart from Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, the club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has also insisted that Haaland will remain with the Bundesliga team next season. Speaking during the Sport1 broadcaster's Doppelpass program, Kehl was quoted saying how he understands that Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund in the new season. He mentioned how he sees Erling every day and can assure that the BvB star totally agrees and identifies with the club. However, various reports in Germany have also rumoured the Norwegian striker to be growing impatient and could look to force a move away from Dortmund if the club misses out on the Champions League next season.

Currently slotted fifth on the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund have accumulated 55 points from 31 games so far this season. They trail fourth-ranked Eintracht Frankfurt by a one-point while third-placed VfL Wolfburg holds a narrow 2 points leaf over them. With less than five matches left, Dortmund will be aiming to secure Champions League football for next season and hold onto one of their most prized assets.