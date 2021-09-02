Hakim Ziyech Left Out Of Morocco Squad After 'unacceptable Behaviour': Vahid Halilhodzic

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was not included in Morocco's 24 man-squad for this month's FIFA World Cup European qualifiers against Sudan and Guinea, and according to their manager Vahid Halilhodzic, it is because Ziyech "refused to work" for the team during the last international window. Morocco's manager Halilhodzic has said that Ziyech arrived late for the last international break and then refused to pay in a fixture by feigning an injury.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Halilhodzic said, "His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who as a leader in the team has to be a positive role model. He arrived late and after that, he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterwards, as a coach the answer is right there to see. For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage."

He then said that Ziyech was checked by the medical staff and they cleared him to play, however in the match when he was asked to warm up in the second half, he refused as he was disappointed to be a substitute.

"For the first time in my coaching career, I have seen behaviour that disappoints me," Halilhodzic added. "A player who refuses to play a game, admittedly a friendly, on the pretext that he is injured. The medical staff made several examinations and said he could play. He then refused to warm up in the second half because he was disappointed to be a substitute. For me, that type of behaviour is unacceptable. You can't cheat with the national team. You are 100% there or you are not."

Second controversy Ziyech has been involved in, with Morocco

This is not the first time that Ziyech has been involved in such controversies as back in 2017, the then head coach Herve Renard dropped him from the Africa Cup of Nations squad owing to his poor attitude in training. The winger was exiled from the international stage for over a year before he sorted things out with Renard ahead of the 2018 World Cup where he played all three of their group stage matches.

(Image Credits: AP)