Hakim Ziyech's transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on the verge of collapse: Reports

Chelsea have been the most active side in the summer transfer market. Following their underwhelming last season, the West London giants have already got rid of several players and a few more could be in the line. Amongst the few Kai Haverz decided to join Arsenal while Edouard Mendy choose the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli.

Hakim Ziyech's move to Al-Nassr could break down: Reports

The new owners injected a lot of funds since their takeover and they will bankroll another transfer window which will see massive changes in the ranks. Hakim Ziyech had looked to be on his way out from Stamford Bridge as Al-Nassr agreed to sign the player.

But as per reports, the move could be in jeopardy as a knee issue has been found in the medical. A £17 million switch to Saudi Arabia had been earmarked but the Moroccan international could find it difficult to see out the entire transfer. His World Cup traits also attracted severe interest from other clubs and Paris Saint-Germain came calling for him. The same kind of problem was discovered by PSG medical team but after conducting additional tests they gave away the green light. But Chelsea failed to submit the paperwork in time and the deal got foiled and subsequently they faced the wrath of the French champions.

Fabrizio Romano too confirmed on Twitter that Al-Nassr are on the verge of signing a deal with Ziyech who is pretty adamant to leave the club.

Understand Hakim Ziyech will undergo medical tests with Al Nassr on Thursday as it has just been scheduled. 🟡🔵✅



All contracts are finally signed between player, Al Nassr and Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/cKgxaZkIQ4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Al-Nassr's aggressive transfer strategy has also reportedly seen them agreeing to a £20 million transfer with Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic who could don the jersey upcoming season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Saudi Arabian teams have been recruiting players from all over the world as Saudi Pro League could witness more intense competition next season.

It remains to be seen what Al-Nassr's future course of action as there could be significant developments in upcoming days.