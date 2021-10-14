'Happy Scoring Goals For My Country': Sunil Chhetri On Outdoing Legend Pele's Int'l Record

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has said that he is not paying much attention to the fact that he has gone past legendary player Pele's goal-scoring record in the international circuit. Chhetri on Wednesday broke Pele's record after he scored a brace against the Maldives in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championship. With his first goal in the 62nd minute, Chhetri surpassed Pele's record of 77 international goals. He then bettered his own tally to join Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu at the number six position in the list of all-time highest goal scorers in international football.

"Sadly, I did not have many footages of the great man to watch. Whatever little that I could see, he was somebody who was very dynamic, very powerful because I am pretty sure you know the kind of challenges that were allowed in those times. Football was a little more physical and brutal, so to play in that era and score as many goals is a great achievement. The footages were very less and I could not see him much. That is the kind of feedback I have about Pele," Chhetri was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Apart from that, his number of goals speak for itself. As far as the fact of me going past him is concerned, I feel nothing about it and I do not pay much attention to it. I am just happy scoring goals for my country," Chhetri added.

India at 2021 SAFF Championship

During the India vs Maldives match on Wednesday, Indian forward Manveer Singh opened the scoresheet of the match with a goal at the 33rd minute of the game. The Maldives equalised the score courtesy of the Ali Ashfaq penalty goal in the 45th minute. However, India regained the lead of the match after Chhetri’s first goal in the 62nd minute. Chhetri scored again within 10 minutes taking the game further away from the hosts and ultimately defeating them by 3-1. By winning the match, India sealed their berth for the 2021 SAFF Championships Finale against Nepal which is scheduled to be played on October 16.

