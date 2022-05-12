'Happy To Leave': Italian Veteran Giorgio Chiellini Confirms Juventus Exit After 18 Years

Veteran Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed his exit from Juventus at the end of the 2021-22 season, which will bring an end to his 18-year stint with the club. The 37-year-old put to rest all speculations about his future in Turin after Juventus suffered a 2-4 loss to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

Earlier in April, Chiellini also revealed his plans to retire from the Italian national team after the Finalissima match against Argentina in London on June 1.

Meanwhile, speaking in the post-match presentation, Chilleni said, "We had these ten magnificent years, [and] it’s up to the lads to continue now. I did everything I could, [and] I hope that I left something. I gave it my all. Soon, I will be the biggest Juventus fan! After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off."

"I am happy to leave at such a high level", says Giorgio Chiellini

The centre-back announced that the Serie A match against Florentina on May 22 will be the last game he plays before saying goodbye. "On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, [and] then, if I’ve still got something in the tank, I might have a run-out in Florence. It is my choice, 100 percent, I am happy to leave at such a high level because for many years I’ve said I didn’t want to finish struggling."

Chiellini started his club football career with AS Livorno in 2000, before moving to Fiorentina in 2004. A year later, he joined Serie A giants Juventus and has gone on to become one of the most iconic players at the club. The Coppa Italia game against Inter was his 559th appearance for Juventus.

A look at Giorgio Chiellini's achievements

During his time with Juventus, Chiellini has won 20 major titles, including 9 Scudetto wins and 5 Coppa Italia victories, as well as twice making the final of the Champions League. He also ended his international career with Italy after reaching the Euro 2020 last year, which followed the failed attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification. He stands sixth in the list of footballers who have represented Italy in most games, with a total of 116 appearances to his name.

Image: @juventus/Instagram