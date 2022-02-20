Harry Kane And Son Equal Major PL Record After Spurs' Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Man City

Tottenham Hotspur's star duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son equalled a historic Premier League record following their 3-2 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

The Manchester City vs Tottenham game was a classic that saw Antonio Conte's side edge a Pep Guardiola side, with Kane scoring a goal in stoppage time.

Harry Kane and Son equal historic Premier League record

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son equalled a historic Premier League record of being the most prolific partnership by taking their total goal involvements up to 36, level with Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba. The pair combined for Tottenham's second goal against Manchester City when the South Korean international made a beautiful cross to the England international, who made no mistake with the finish.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min react to 'crazy' win over Man City

While speaking to Sky Sports after the Manchester City vs Tottenham game, Harry Kane said, "Yeah crazy game. We worked so hard for so long and then being 2-1 up for a lot of the second half there it would have been so heartbreaking. But credit to the boys we got another chance at the end and I was able to put it away. It's not a time to get too carried away. We go Burnley away midweek and we know that will be a tough one."

If Tottenham are to qualify for UEFA Champions League football next season, they are likely to have a difficult road ahead as five teams are in the hunt for the final spot. As things stand in the Premier League, Antonio Conte's side are currently in seventh place with 39 points.

While Kane was pleased with the way Spurs beat the reigning champions, Son Heung-min explained how the team worked incredibly hard to make a comeback after losing three consecutive league games. "We have a group of positive players and positive guys and I think that means a lot," said the South Korean international. "We lost three games in a row but we still believed and worked really hard. When you face Manchester City you maybe think this isn't the best time but we thought maybe it is the best time to face them.

Image: AP