Harry Kane Back Running With The Ball, Posts Training Video During Recovery: Watch

It's been a difficult 2019-20 season for Tottenham Hotspur fans thus far. The departure of coach Mauricio Pochettino and long-term injuries to star players like Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and Moussa Sissoko have condemned the North London side to a mid-table spot in the Premier League after 29 matches. Tottenham play RB Leipzig in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter clash at the Red Bull Arena in Germany. The home team have a one-goal advantage over Spurs and it will take a Jose Mourinho masterclass to see his side advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane returns to the training ground

Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

After a disappointing draw against Norwich over the weekend, there's some good news in store for Spurs' fans on Monday. England forward Harry Kane returned to training earlier during the day. The 26-year-old striker underwent surgery after suffering a hamstring injury against Southampton last year. Fans feared that Harry Kane could miss out on the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament. However, Harry Kane had revealed that he is targeting a return to competitive football in the first week of April. He looks in line to make a swift return and will give Gareth Southgate a chance to call upon his services later this year.

Mourinho most likely without Ben Davies and Steven Bergwijn for RB Leipzig vs Tottenham match

The #THFC team training at Hotspur Way ahead of the Champions League game against RB Leipzig. No sign of Steven Bergwijn or Ben Davies. pic.twitter.com/jCUbhBdIZJ — Rob Guest (@RobGuesty) March 9, 2020

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho's boys step up preparations ahead of vital clash

