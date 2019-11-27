Harry Kane Overtakes Juventus Legend Alessandro Del Piero, Fastest To Score 20 UCL Goals

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane registered a new Champions League record to his name. Harry Kane became the fastest player to reach 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League as Tottenham defeated Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday night in London.

Harry Kane scored twice against Olympiacos on Champions League Matchday 5

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were down by two goals until Dele Alli struck one for his side in the first-half injury time. Harry Kane then slotted his first for the night and second for the team in the 50th minute. A goal from Serge Aurier and another one from Harry Kane meant that Jose Mourinho registered two wins in two games since taking up the managerial role after Mauricio Pochettino's dramatic sacking.

Harry Kane overtakes Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero

Harry Kane’s brace against Olympiacos made him the fastest player in the Champions League to score 20 goals. Kane took 24 matches to score 20 goals, while Alessandro Del Piero had scored the same number of goals in 26 matches. Harry Kane has now scored seven goals in his last four matches for club and country.

20 - Harry Kane has scored 20 Champions League goals in just 24 appearances - the fastest a player has reached 20 goals in the competition's history. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/vgpkIIXLl1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019

Alessandro Del Piero not a bad player to beat: Harry Kane

While speaking to BT Sport, Harry Kane stated that Del Piero was not a bad player to beat. He was asked about his views on overtaking the Italian. He further commented that their main objective was to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. It did not matter how Tottenham made it, but the most important thing was that they made it to the next round. Harry Kane has scored 13 goals, along with an assist in all competitions this season. Tottenham Hotspur next play against Bournemouth on November 30, 2019, in the Premier League.

