Harry Kane Commits To Staying At Tottenham; Puts An End To Speculation Around His Future

Tottenham Hotspur talisman striker Harry Kane on Wednesday has confirmed he will be staying at White Hart Lane with an Instagram post putting an end to the speculation around any transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City. The Harry Kane saga ran for almost a month, with the player's camp accusing the Chairman Daniel Levy of not keeping his word. Reports suggest that Tottenham had agreed to allow Harry Kane to leave in case they fail to win any silverware or make it to the Champions League.

However, Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant in allowing his most prized asset to leave and adding that Harry Kane was an important first-team player and not for sale. With Manchester City unable to reach an agreement, the saga came to an end. Harry Kane took to his social media to announce he is staying put and totally committed to helping the team win.

The 28-year-old striker made his first appearance of the season, coming off the bench during Tottenham's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Harry Kane Transfer News

The Harry Kane transfer speculation has reached an end after Tottenham have denied receiving any formal offer. However, it was fairly evident that Manchester City was interested in the player, with club manager Pep Guardiola making it open that he was interested in the player. As per reports, Manchester City was willing to offer £100m but saw it rejected by the club despite Harry Kane's keenness and attempt to force through a transfer.

As for Manchester City, they will look to take the winter window to strengthen their attack after the exit of Sergio Aguero, with the club yet to find a replacement for the Argentine. The club over the last few days has been linked to Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski but as of now, it just remains paper talk.

(Image credits: AP)