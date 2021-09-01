Harry Kane Has No Regrets Over Failed Attempts To Move From Tottenham To Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur talisman striker Harry Kane on August 25 confirmed he will be staying at White Hart Lane with an Instagram post putting an end to the speculation around any transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City. Kane recently addressed the transfer saga that ran for almost a month in an interview with the player's camp accusing the Chairman Daniel Levy of not keeping his word. Of course, Spurs fans were not happy with their star striker wanting to leave for their rivals, City. Reports suggest that Tottenham had agreed to allow Harry Kane to leave in case they fail to win any silverware or make it to the Champions League.

Kane has 'clear conscience'

Kane spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about him almost leaving the club, saying that everyone was entitled to their opinion but he does not believe that he had done anything wrong saying that he has got a "clear conscience". He added that he is doing everything that is being asked of him for both his club and his country. He further stated that he is focused on only that which is to come and the future.

"I have said before fans are entitled to their opinion. Obviously sometimes they don't get the full story of what's going on, but from my point of view I have got a clear conscience, and I (have) just got to keep doing what I do. I'm doing everything that I'm being asked for and asked to do by the club and I'm here now with England. I know everyone wants to know about every situation that happens over the summer, but like I said I'm focused on what's to come and the future."

Kane's failed move to City

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant in allowing his most prized asset to leave and adding that Harry Kane was an important first-team player and not for sale. With Manchester City unable to reach an agreement, the saga came to an end. Harry Kane took to his social media to announce he is staying put, totally committed to helping the team win and also refuting the statements that he refused to train for the club.

"I think the best players and the players who handle that the best are the ones who manage to have great careers. I know there is a lot of talk going on and there are a lot of questions being asked, but I stay focused on what I need to do. Obviously, everything that went on with the club is between me and the club and that's the way it will stay," added Kane.

(Image Credits: AP)