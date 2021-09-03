Harry Kane Hopes FIFA Will Take 'strong' Action Against Hungary For Racist Abuse By Fans

England's team suffered racial abuse by a section of Hungarian fans during their latest FIFA World Cup qualifier match in Budapest. The racial slurs and chants were aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, who played a critical role in the 4-0 thrashing of Hungary. As a result of the incident, the Football Association (FA) has called upon FIFA to investigate it. Speaking of the incident, England captain Harry Kane has called for 'strong' action.

Hungary vs England aftermath: Harry Kane hopes for action

Even though England played exceptionally well against Hungary, the quality of their performance was overshadowed by reports of 'monkey chants' aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham at the Puskas Arena. Sterling suffered racial abuse shortly after opening the scoring in the 55th minute. When he ran towards the corner flag to celebrate the goal, a section of Hungarian supporters racially abused him and also threw plastic cups and other objects at the English team.

Speaking in response to the incident after the game, England captain Harry Kane said that he did not hear any racist abuse at his teammates. However, if it did take place, then he called upon FIFA to investigate. While speaking to ITV, he said, "I didn’t hear [the chanting], but I'll talk to the boys and see if they heard any of it. We’ll have to report it to [Fifa], and hopefully [Fifa] can come down strong." Meanwhile, before the match, England's players were also booed for taking the knee despite the Hungary manager and president of the country's FA calling for fans to respect the anti-racism message.

Hungary was charged before by UEFA

This is not the first time that Hungary has faced criticism for 'discriminatory behaviour' from its fans. During the Euros, Hungary were charged by UEFA for the same reason. As a result of the incident, UEFA ordered the team to play their three home fixtures behind closed doors.

Hungary vs England World Cup qualifiers review

After creating several chances in the first half, the English team finally scored in the second half via Raheem Sterling. Following the winner's goal, the game opened up with the English team finding the back of the net on three more occasions. Captain Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute before Harry Maguire scored in the 69th minute to make it 3-0. The fourth and final goal was scored by Declan Rice.