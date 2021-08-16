Harry Kane Included In Tottenham's 25-man Squad For Europa Conference League Play-off Tie

Amid rising speculations that Harry Kane will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santos has included the English striker in the 25-man squad for the club's Europa Conference League play-off tie against Pacos de Ferreira. Over the weekend, Kane was left out of the squad against Manchester City, the club he has been closely linked with over the summer transfer window. Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Tottenham £150 million to sign Kane after seeing an earlier offer of £120 million rejected.

Harry Kane included in Tottenham's 25-man squad

Even though Harry Kane has made his intentions clear of moving to a club like Manchester City, where he can win trophies, Tottenham are still keen on keeping hold of their prized asset. Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santos did not include Kane in the squad against Manchester City because of his lack of match fitness. The English striker was a long absentee and only arrived for training on Friday, as he skipped multiple training sessions due to his long holiday.

However, Nuno believes it is time for Kane to be included in the squad against Pacos de Ferreira. Speaking after the 1-0 win over Manchester City, Nuno said, "Harry is one of the best players in the world, so we are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal, and then we think about Wolves [on Sunday]. Harry worked [on Sunday] morning, is preparing himself and when he is ready, he will join the group and help the team." Even though the Tottenham boss is confident that Kane will continue to help the team, it remains to be seen whether he will still be seen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the transfer window.

Manchester City interested in signing Harry Kane

Manchester City have made their intentions clear of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. At a press conference, City boss Pep Guardiola said, "If Tottenham doesn’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiating, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him (Kane)."