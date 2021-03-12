Harry Kane Injury Update: Tottenham Star Seen Using Ice Pack, Doubt For Arsenal Clash

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane helped his side bag a comfortable win in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The England international scored both the goals for Spurs against Dinamo Zagreb but had to be subbed off after an injury. As images of Harry Kane applying an ice pack to his knee went viral on social media, questions have been raised over his availability against Arsenal. And Jose Mourinho has provided an update on the same.

Will Harry Kane play vs Arsenal after knee injury?

Harry Kane bagged the lead for the hosts in the 25th minute as he struck a simple tap-in following a rebound from Eric Lamela's shot. The English forward then doubled the lead in the 70th minute when Theophile-Catherine's clearance landed close to Kane, thus sealing the win for Jose Mourinho.

But in a major setback for Spurs, Kane was forced to walk off the field six minutes before the final whistle to be replaced by Carlos Vinicius. He was seen applying an ice-pack on his right knee on the bench, with fans now concerned about the severity of the injury, even as questions over his availability against the Gunners emerge.

Mourinho provides Harry Kane injury update ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham clash

Jose Mourinho, in the post-match interaction with the media, has played down the severity of the injury. The former Real Madrid manager, while speaking on the Harry Kane injury update, claimed that the issue isn't as big as it seems with the striker. Every player wishes to play in the North London derby and such minor issues will not deter Harry Kane from participating on Sunday.

"I don't have the feeling it is anything serious. He is doing everything. He is doing the striker job of scoring goals," said Mourinho. "The teamwork of creating space and linking play and the extra work not many strikers do in defence. He helps us a lot. He has an incredible number of clearances from crosses and corners. We couldn't be happier," he continued.

Premier League table update ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham derby

Spurs have tumbled in the title race after maintaining the lead at the top of the Premier League table for a brief period. After a string of poor performances, Mourinho's men appear to be back on track, having won the previous three league games in a row. Spurs hammered Crystal Palace 4-1, as they benefitted from the resurgence of Gareth Bale.

The north Londoners occupy the seventh spot in the Premier League table with 45 points in 27 games. The North London derby is scheduled to be played on Sunday. Mourinho's side got the better off the previous North London derby, managing a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Image courtesy: AP