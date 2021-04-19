Harry Kane Injury Update: Will Harry Kane Play Against Man City In Carabao Cup Final?

Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash against Everton on Friday, suffering another setback in their bid for a top-four finish. However, to make matters worse for the North London side, star striker Harry Kane limped off the pitch in the final stages at Goodison Park after sustaining an apparent ankle injury. The England captain is now a doubt for the Carabao Cup final against Man City on Sunday, April 25.

Harry Kane news: Striker moves to summit of PL goalscoring charts with brace against Everton

Harry Kane's double at Goodison Park put him clear at the top in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot award as the Spurs forward took his tally to 21 for the season. The star striker was at his lethal best against the Toffees and helped Tottenham salvage a draw after Gylfi Sigurdsson's brace. However, Tottenham now face an anxious wait to discover the severity of Harry Kane’s ankle injury after he hobbled off the field in second-half injury time.

Adding another two to his total ðŸ”¥



Harry Kane is back on top in the @CocaCola_GB Golden Boot race ðŸ”#EVETOT pic.twitter.com/kxhtplKA2Y — Premier League (@premierleague) April 16, 2021

Harry Kane injury update: Will Harry Kane play against Man City?

Kane suffered a knock to his ankle in the final few minutes of the game at Goodison Park and was substituted in injury time. Kane was shaking his head as he walked gingerly towards the tunnel at the final whistle. Reports from The Mail have claimed that damaging ankle ligaments often requires surgery, but it is a positive sign that Kane was able to walk off the pitch. However, it is believed that he should still require “two or three weeks” rest. This means that he could well miss next weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Man City.

ðŸ—£"I think it is too early, let me be optimistic and believe it is nothing serious."



Jose Mourinho gives an update on Tottenham striker Harry Kane's injury pic.twitter.com/quabJ1leBN — José Mourinho Daily (@JoseMourFan) April 16, 2021

It was also noted that Kane has shown that he can recover quicker than others in the past but he will not be able to have an injection to help with his recovery. While speaking to reporters after the game, Jose Mourinho (now sacked by Tottenham) said, “I don’t really know much. I don’t have much to say. I don’t want to be stupidly optimistic. At the moment I don’t know." Kane has scored 31 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season and has been in phenomenal goalscoring form for the London outfit once again this season.

Carabao Cup final time

Pep Guardiola's Man City will lock horns with Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday, April 25 in the Carabao Cup final. The game is scheduled to commence at 4:30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST).

Image Credits - Harry Kane Instagram