Harry Kane Left Out Of Tottenham Squad For Premier League Opener Against Manchester City

Harry Kane has been left out of the Tottenham squad to face Manchester City in their Premier League season opener amid speculation that the player might leave the club in the coming days. The striker was a long absentee having arrived for training only on Friday following his long holiday and has been deemed as not fit enough to play the clash.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this week stated that every member of the team will be available for selection, thereby drawing eyes back to the transfer saga that has been playing out for quite some time now. Harry Kane has been one of the biggest talking points with Manchester City clearly interested in the player and had also lined up a £100 million ($139m) offer to bring the player into The Cityzens fold. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is considering selling the England international and sees the player as a key member of the team. Harry Kane was exceptional last season and topped the Premier League's goalscorer and assist charts.

Tottenham boss Nuno speaks on Harry Kane's absence

When quizzed about Harry Kane's absence ahead of the kick-off, the Tottenham boss mentioned fitness as the reason behind Harry Kane's unavailability. "He needs to work on his fitness. He needs to keep on working until he's ready to help the team. He doesn't need too many sessions. He needs to be fit" Nuno explained.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live in India?

The Tottenham vs Manchester City match is currently underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and fans in India can catch the live action on the Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) while those who want to stream it online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app (VIP or Premium).

Tottenham vs Manchester City starting lineup

Tottehnham starting XI: Hugo Lloris, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Davinson Sanchez, Heung-min Son, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Japhet Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson Moraes, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Joao Cancelo.

Image credits: Shutterstock