Harry Kane-Man City Transfer Takes Twist; Tottenham Chairman Rejecting City Calls: Report

The Harry Kane Man City transfer saga continues as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly refusing to answer Manchester City's calls after rejecting a £125 million transfer bid for the English international. Manchester City improved their transfer bid after seeing a £100 million bid rejected earlier in the transfer window. The English striker has made his intentions clear of moving away from his boyhood club, and reports suggest he also has a gentleman's agreement with Levy for allowing him to depart.

Harry Kane Man City transfer news: Levy not answering calls

According to the Daily Telegraph, Harry Kane had a longstanding gentleman's agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave the club this summer. The report claimed that Kane and Levy met at the end of the 2019/20 season, where the Spurs chairman promised the English international he could leave if Tottenham underachieved in the following campaign. The London outfit not only finished the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in seventh place but also failed to win any trophy in the season.

Even though Kane would hope he can leave Tottenham on good terms this summer, such a situation seems unlikely. This is because Levy is reportedly refusing to communicate with Manchester City after rejecting a £125 million bid earlier. Reports suggest that the Tottenham chief values Kane at a staggering price of £150 million, and is unwilling to compromise on this amount. Hence, it seems that City will need to increase their bid if they want to sign England's most prized asset.

Manchester City have made intentions clear of signing Harry Kane

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola did not hesitate to reveal his interest in Harry Kane when he was asked about the question at a press conference. Pep said, "If Tottenham doesn’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiating, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him (Kane)." While reports suggest that Manchester City are willing to increase their bid to £150 million to sign Kane, it now remains to be seen whether Levy would be willing to offload his prized asset at even that amount.