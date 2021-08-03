Harry Kane Misses Spurs Training For A Second Day In A Row Amid Growing Transfer Rumours

Tottenham Hotspurs' talisman Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City and in a bid to force a transfer, the star striker did not not turn up for pre-season training sessions. The England captain is said to have informed the club on wanting to leave them, but Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy is refusing to sell and believes that Kane is still the main player at the club.



As per reports from 'The Gaurdian' Manchester City saw an £100m bid for the 28-year-old striker turned down as Tottenham Hotspurs are believed to value the player at around £160m, an amount Mancherter City aren't very keen to shell out. Kane was in great form last season scroing 33 goals across all competitions with 23 in the Premier League, helping him clinch the golden boot.

The striker was due for a COVID-19 test along with a some other tests but he failed to show up. One of the main reasons for him wanting to seal a transfer is due to the lack of Champions League football. Spurs still remain keen keep Kane but with the player failing to show up for two consecutives days now only time will tell how will the saga end.

Harry Kane misses training but likely to return next week

While speculation around Harry Kane's future at the club continues to grow, it is understood that the player is expected to return this weekend. Speaking on Sky Sports News earlier today, prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that this week will be key in knowing what happens with Harry Kane. "Tottenham need to take a position, and Manchester City are ready if their position changes" he stated.



Given Tottenham's stance so far it is highly unlikely that they will want to lose one of Premier League’s best strikers.

Harry Kane’s planning to return to training with Tottenham later this week. The situation regarding his future is still unresolved - to be discussed with the club ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Harry will be back soon. Spurs were aware of his desire to try a new challenge, and to play UCL football. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

Harry Kane transfer news: Why are Manchester City after Spurs star Harry Kane

Manchester City are looking to replace Sergio Aguero who left the club for Barcelona earlier in this transfer window and the Spurs striker is seen as the perfect replacement to solidify their attack given his attacking and goal scoring instincts.

Image: AP