Harry Kane opens up on how FC Bayern transfer could help him in Ballon d'Or contention

After a summer full of speculations, Harry Kane finally decided on his new destination, and it is Bayern Munich. The England captain stayed with Tottenham Hotspur for more than a decade and, in the process, netted copious times. Despite being evolved as a prolific goal-scorer with Spurs, the striker could not win anything significant with the club. However, upon joining the Bavarians, not only that void could be filled, but also the number 9 can rise through the ranks to attain individual glory.

Harry Kane on chances of him winning the Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane is optimistic about his stint with Bayern Munich. He wants to score goals for his new club and made it known that to get into consideration for Ballon d'Or one has to be scoring goals and winning trophies with the club and country. For Kane, the premier goal-scoring opportunities lie in the form of the Bundesliga 2023/24 season, UCL, and EURO Cup 2024. Hypothetically, if both his teams manage to win all the trophies with him being the foremost scorer, then he could become the contender for Ballon d'Or.

'If you are winning your league and the Champions League, and we as England have the European Championship next summer as well... as we've seen with the Ballon d'Or, you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that,' said Kane.

"If I'm scoring goals and we are winning trophies, then that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on now." He added.

Do not want to retire in regret - Harry Kane

Harry Kane lays weight on what propelled him to leave Northern England to join FC Bayern in Munich, Germany.

'I have always said I never want to retire and feel like I could have done more. That was a big part of the decision-making process to come to Bayern. You want to make sure you've pushed yourself to your limits.' He added, 'If you don't win or perform well at Bayern Munich there are going to be question marks over you. I have been able to handle that over my career, whether it is with Tottenham or England.'