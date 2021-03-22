Harry Kane Ready To QUIT Tottenham After Trophy Draught Continues In North London

Harry Kane has grown increasingly frustrated at the club's lack of ambitions for a trophy with David Ornstein of The Athletic claiming that the Tottenham star has expressed his desire to part ways with the North London outfit and aims to seal a move away from the club.

Harry Kane has been with the London side since his youth days and has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football right now. He has formed a formidable partnership with Heung-min Son and the other attackers of the Spurs team like Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale. Being a key part of the Tottenham attack, Kane has a major influence on the way the team scores and is a leader of the London outfit's goalscoring charts. He has been extremely crucial for Spurs since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, having scored 26 goals and while assisting 16 times across all competitions this season. Despite such heavy contributions from Kane, Tottenham are still to win a major trophy with him which has led to the English national team captain looking for a change in clubs in order to pick up some silverware.

Harry Kane transfer news

The 27-year-old attacker has often expressed his desire to compete at the highest level and expressed his wish to win trophies. However, Tottenham failed the chance to end the club's 13-year long wait for pocketing up some silverware as the London outfit suffered form a humiliating defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. The 3-0 loss in the second leg of their round of 16 tie saw Tottenham Hotspur being knocked out of the Europa League last week. With yet another opportunity lost, the England international is likely to make the switch with a lot of clubs reportedly showing interest in him.

Harry Kane next club: Manchester clubs linked with Tottenham star

The likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have shown interest in Kane and are reported to fight it out for the 27-year old's signature as they look to attain the striker's services for the upcoming seasons. Both the teams are on the lookout for a new striker as their current attackers are set to leave the respective teams at the end of the season. While Manchester United will likely see Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani leave them at the end of the season, Manchester City will be eyeing a future without Sergio Aguero as the Argentine is likely to see out his contract and make a switch to another club.

With the Red Devils and their neighbours both looking for a new number 9, they have been circling around the possibility of signing Harry Kane. The 27-year-old's current contract with Tottenham ends after two years in 2024 which puts the club in a strong negotiating position. However, they will also be wary of spoiling their relationship with the club captain and could allow Harry Kane to leave in search of a major trophy if their demands are met.

If Harry Kane does decide to leave Spurs, he will have to seal a heavy transfer as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly expecting the Harry Kane transfer value in the region of around £120 million just for him to even consider letting one of the club's most prized assets leave them in the upcoming summer transfer window.